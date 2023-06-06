Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) closed at $91.74 down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $92.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028195 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bunge Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.82B and an Enterprise Value of 17.28B. As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $114.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BG has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of May 14, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 5.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BG is 2.65, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.21 and $11.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.67. EPS for the following year is $11.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.76 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.71B to a low estimate of $14.89B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $17.93B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.98B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.81B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.23B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.48B and the low estimate is $57.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.