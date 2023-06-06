CAE Inc. (CAE) expected to report EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter

In the latest session, CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) closed at $21.50 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $21.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588498 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CAE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.84B and an Enterprise Value of 9.10B. As of this moment, CAE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAE has reached a high of $27.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAE has traded an average of 175.10K shares per day and 299.43k over the past ten days. A total of 317.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.43M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.63M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CAE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 11, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $762.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $819.12M to a low estimate of $708.17M. As of the current estimate, CAE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $699.99M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $782.75M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $803.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.66M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.