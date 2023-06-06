Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.12, down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $16.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881912 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOS traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.81M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of May 14, 2023 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 14.37M, compared to 16.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 32.45%.

Earnings Estimates

