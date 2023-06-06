Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Rise 1.26% in Day Trading, Closes at $40.05

The price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) closed at $40.05 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $39.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862463 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSIQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $45 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 6.26B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSIQ traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of May 14, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.23 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 30.20% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.47B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.5B and the low estimate is $9.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.