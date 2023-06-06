CareDx Inc (CDNA) Shares Decline by -1.85% to Close at $7.98

As of close of business last night, CareDx Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.98, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $8.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670063 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 22,911 led to the insider holds 532,177 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares of CDNA for $22,898 on May 02. The insider now owns 534,996 shares after completing the transaction at $8.12 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,818 shares for $8.95 each. As a result, the insider received 25,225 and left with 537,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 429.27M and an Enterprise Value of 181.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDNA traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 601.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 15.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $64.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.47M to a low estimate of $43.69M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.63M, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.81M, a decrease of -22.10% less than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.79M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.08M and the low estimate is $225.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.