CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Stocks Hit Low of $4.1900 Before Closing at $4.23

In the latest session, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) closed at $4.23 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692383 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarParts.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Lockwood Ryan sold 818 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,624 led to the insider holds 59,917 shares of the business.

Lockwood Ryan sold 7,775 shares of PRTS for $39,497 on Apr 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,367 shares after completing the transaction at $5.08 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Subramanian Kals, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,953 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 25,161 and left with 25,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 238.84M and an Enterprise Value of 233.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6426.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRTS has traded an average of 712.87K shares per day and 608.92k over the past ten days. A total of 55.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 2.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $175.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176.7M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.87M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $661.6M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.7M and the low estimate is $714.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.