Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CHH

After finishing at $115.63 in the prior trading day, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) closed at $113.64, down -1.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788644 shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 29.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $134 from $133 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when JEWS WILLIAM L sold 2,214 shares for $119.46 per share. The transaction valued at 264,484 led to the insider holds 23,389 shares of the business.

Oaksmith Scott E sold 1,680 shares of CHH for $211,764 on Mar 06. The Senior Vice President now owns 33,394 shares after completing the transaction at $126.05 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cimerola Patrick, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 748 shares for $125.95 each. As a result, the insider received 94,211 and left with 30,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79B and an Enterprise Value of 7.21B. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 123.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $133.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 465.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of May 14, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 2.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.64% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.95. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $419.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.8M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $367.97M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.52M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.