Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

The closing price of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) was $25.12 for the day, down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989205 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Shin Sung sold 5,000 shares for $24.93 per share. The transaction valued at 124,650 led to the insider holds 15,418 shares of the business.

Faust Megan sold 2,700 shares of AMKR for $61,182 on May 24. The CFO now owns 35,394 shares after completing the transaction at $22.66 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Faust Megan, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $23.29 each. As a result, the insider received 139,740 and left with 35,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 6.30B. As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $31.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82.

Shares Statistics:

AMKR traded an average of 867.80K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 245.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of May 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, AMKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Amkor Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.