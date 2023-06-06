Consensus estimate for Orange S.A. (ORAN)’s next quarter EPS at $0

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) closed the day trading at $11.55 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504982 shares were traded. ORAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORAN now has a Market Capitalization of 30.73B and an Enterprise Value of 68.64B. As of this moment, Orange’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN has reached a high of $13.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORAN traded about 407.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORAN traded about 393.45k shares per day. A total of 2.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30B. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORAN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.03M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ORAN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.18, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.19B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.31B and the low estimate is $47.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.