Consensus estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $13.25, down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556496 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FCF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FCF traded 850.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of May 14, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, FCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $123.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $121.67M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $98.17M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.64M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $496.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.35M and the low estimate is $480.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.