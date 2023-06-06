Consensus estimates for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.95, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2019836 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Baird Melissa sold 12,966 shares for $10.78 per share. The transaction valued at 139,807 led to the insider holds 422,579 shares of the business.

Baird Melissa sold 12,966 shares of HIMS for $153,349 on May 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 403,547 shares after completing the transaction at $11.83 per share. On May 05, another insider, Baird Melissa, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 19,032 shares for $12.04 each. As a result, the insider received 229,133 and left with 416,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIMS traded 3.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of May 14, 2023 were 20.94M with a Short Ratio of 20.94M, compared to 22.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $204.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $202.14M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.56M, an estimated increase of 79.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.08M, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $79.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.35M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $970.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.