Consensus estimates for Yelp Inc. (YELP) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Yelp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.23, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $34.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584095 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YELP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $23 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Eaton Sam sold 486 shares for $33.08 per share. The transaction valued at 16,077 led to the insider holds 216,165 shares of the business.

Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares of YELP for $202,059 on May 26. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 321,487 shares after completing the transaction at $33.68 per share. On May 22, another insider, Eaton Sam, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,181 shares for $32.31 each. As a result, the insider received 328,923 and left with 216,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.04B. As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YELP traded 637.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 956.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.23M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of May 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $324.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $326M to a low estimate of $322.29M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.88M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.31M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.