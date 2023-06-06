Corning Incorporated (GLW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GLW

After finishing at $31.51 in the prior trading day, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) closed at $31.05, down -1.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3081656 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.04.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Evenson Jeffrey W sold 20,528 shares for $31.04 per share. The transaction valued at 637,203 led to the insider holds 91,782 shares of the business.

Mullins Anne sold 49,882 shares of GLW for $1,563,087 on May 10. The Retired Senior Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $31.34 per share. On May 05, another insider, Zhang John Z, who serves as the Sr VP&GM Display &Corning Asia of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider received 471,784 and left with 12,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLW now has a Market Capitalization of 26.40B and an Enterprise Value of 33.05B. As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 844.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 763.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of May 14, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 8.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.09, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 100.90% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.52B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.8B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $14.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.