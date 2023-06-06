CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $151.32 in the prior trading day, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $154.08, up 1.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4675478 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Kurtz George sold 58,720 shares for $134.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,912,776 led to the insider holds 1,004,878 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 16,615 shares of CRWD for $2,214,828 on Mar 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 336,838 shares after completing the transaction at $133.30 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 10,462 shares for $131.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,379,415 and left with 198,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 36.53B and an Enterprise Value of 34.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.18k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $205.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.38M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of May 14, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 7.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 38 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 41 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

37 analysts predict $724.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.15M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.