Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) closed at $6.52 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553283 shares were traded. DAKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on January 24, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Wiemann Bradley T bought 25,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 69,645 led to the insider holds 130,445 shares of the business.

Siegel Andrew David bought 13,217 shares of DAKT for $38,329 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 1,265,392 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Siegel Andrew David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,958 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,756 and bolstered with 1,252,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAKT now has a Market Capitalization of 297.07M and an Enterprise Value of 310.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAKT is 1.21, which has changed by 81.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAKT has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAKT traded on average about 265.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 276.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.67M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAKT as of May 14, 2023 were 526.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 616.79k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DAKT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $164.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.68M to a low estimate of $164.68M. As of the current estimate, Daktronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.56M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.2M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $732.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.97M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.1M and the low estimate is $805.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.