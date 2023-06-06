DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs DICE

After finishing at $30.03 in the prior trading day, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) closed at $30.88, up 2.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566185 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Jacobsen John R. sold 18,750 shares for $30.53 per share. The transaction valued at 572,444 led to the insider holds 147,497 shares of the business.

SCHELLER RICHARD H sold 84,097 shares of DICE for $3,238,205 on May 05. The Director now owns 8,427 shares after completing the transaction at $38.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Robertson Scott M., who serves as the CFO & CBO of the company, sold 18,750 shares for $36.55 each. As a result, the insider received 685,350 and left with 198,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DICE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 891.74M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 522.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of May 14, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 8.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.78% and a Short% of Float of 26.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$4.18.