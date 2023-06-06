Dollar General Corporation (DG) Shares Decline by -4.36% to Close at $158.87

As of close of business last night, Dollar General Corporation’s stock clocked out at $158.87, down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $166.12. On the day, 6710372 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $180 from $235 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares for $202.00 per share. The transaction valued at 717,088 led to the insider holds 11,104 shares of the business.

BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares of DG for $475,913 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 38,269 shares after completing the transaction at $243.93 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Wenkoff Carman R, who serves as the EVP & Chief Information Ofc of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $240.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,404,911 and left with 22,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.44B and an Enterprise Value of 54.11B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $261.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DG traded 2.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, DG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.08 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.27 and $9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.27, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $9.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $9.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $9.82B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.43B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.84B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.13B and the low estimate is $41.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.