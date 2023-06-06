Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $58.41

As of close of business last night, Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.41, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $59.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571947 shares were traded. DCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $56 from $54 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Hilger Christopher M. bought 3,186 shares for $62.76 per share. The transaction valued at 199,953 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Owens James sold 10,800 shares of DCI for $713,664 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 14,378 shares after completing the transaction at $66.08 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, OBERTON WILLARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,400 shares for $65.64 each. As a result, the insider received 551,376 and left with 25,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.08B and an Enterprise Value of 7.52B. As of this moment, Donaldson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCI has reached a high of $66.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCI traded 460.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 562.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DCI as of May 14, 2023 were 826.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for DCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

