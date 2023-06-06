DZS Inc. (DZSI) Stocks Hit Low of $3.3000 Before Closing at $3.48

In the latest session, DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) closed at $3.48 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723718 shares were traded. DZSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DZS Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Kawecki Misty Dawn bought 2,500 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 27,100 led to the insider holds 22,107 shares of the business.

VOGT CHARLES D bought 20,000 shares of DZSI for $219,600 on Feb 22. The President & CEO now owns 83,705 shares after completing the transaction at $10.98 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Kawecki Misty Dawn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,850 and bolstered with 19,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DZSI now has a Market Capitalization of 108.44M and an Enterprise Value of 135.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DZSI has reached a high of $19.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.9032.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DZSI has traded an average of 227.43K shares per day and 494.8k over the past ten days. A total of 31.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.68M. Insiders hold about 33.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DZSI as of May 14, 2023 were 677.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 645.02k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $88.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92M to a low estimate of $84.9M. As of the current estimate, DZS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.08M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.22M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.52M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DZSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.69M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.7M and the low estimate is $394.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.