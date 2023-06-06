e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) was $105.11 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $105.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762851 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when AMIN TARANG sold 34,208 shares for $103.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,540,528 led to the insider holds 285,607 shares of the business.

Franks Joshua Allen sold 17,363 shares of ELF for $1,803,309 on Jun 02. The SVP, Operations now owns 108,506 shares after completing the transaction at $103.86 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, MARCHISOTTO KORY, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,660 shares for $103.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,620,810 and left with 146,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.67B and an Enterprise Value of 5.63B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 62.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $107.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.12.

Shares Statistics:

ELF traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of May 14, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.8M to a low estimate of $171.6M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.05M, an increase of 56.40% over than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $578.84M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.63M and the low estimate is $775M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.