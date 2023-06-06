Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Records 1.68 million Shares Traded, Reaches $22.67 High

After finishing at $22.62 in the prior trading day, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at $22.27, down -1.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1677474 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Emanuel Ariel sold 187,542 shares for $24.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,677,729 led to the insider holds 1,910,595 shares of the business.

Emanuel Ariel sold 300,000 shares of EDR for $7,399,380 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,098,137 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On May 04, another insider, SHAPIRO MARK S, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 72,011 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,815,433 and left with 95,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.79B and an Enterprise Value of 11.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 392.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $26.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.82M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of May 14, 2023 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.51M, compared to 7.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.