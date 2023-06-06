Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $343.13 in the prior trading day, Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) closed at $342.53, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602750 shares were traded. RE stock price reached its highest trading level at $346.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $340.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $385.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when WEBER JOHN A sold 2,333 shares for $320.10 per share. The transaction valued at 746,793 led to the insider holds 4,076 shares of the business.

WEBER JOHN A sold 1,155 shares of RE for $369,716 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 332 shares after completing the transaction at $320.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Mukherjee Sanjoy, who serves as the ExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 700 shares for $317.38 each. As a result, the insider received 222,166 and left with 42,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.87B and an Enterprise Value of 16.35B. As of this moment, Everest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RE has reached a high of $394.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $244.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 366.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 332.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 378.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.55M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RE as of May 14, 2023 were 397.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 480.82k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RE’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.60, compared to 6.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $11.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13 and a low estimate of $10.35, while EPS last year was $9.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.93, with high estimates of $13 and low estimates of $5.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $50 and $42.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.75. EPS for the following year is $58.29, with 8 analysts recommending between $66 and $52.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.41B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.49B and the low estimate is $15.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.