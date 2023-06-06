Examining Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $149.49 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $150.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865615 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Burlington Stores Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $220 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 9.80B and an Enterprise Value of 13.87B. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BURL has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 64.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.12% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.