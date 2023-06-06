Examining Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at $38.00 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $38.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621057 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $37.67 per share. The transaction valued at 470,875 led to the insider holds 441,058 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares of CYTK for $467,625 on May 16. The President & CEO now owns 441,058 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On May 15, another insider, HENDERSON JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,166 shares for $37.77 each. As a result, the insider received 157,350 and left with 25,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTK has traded an average of 959.94K shares per day and 656.45k over the past ten days. A total of 95.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTK as of May 14, 2023 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 9.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.39. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.97M to a low estimate of $70k. As of the current estimate, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $88.97M, an estimated decrease of -93.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.33M, an increase of 384.10% over than the figure of -$93.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.59M, down -48.80% from the average estimate.