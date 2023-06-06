Examining Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) closed at $39.48 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $39.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490402 shares were traded. SEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sealed Air Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $48 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Whitaker Jerry R. bought 500 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 21,780 led to the insider holds 10,521 shares of the business.

Ahmad Zubaid bought 1,200 shares of SEE for $50,544 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $42.12 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Pupkin Sergio A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,330 and bolstered with 46,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.70B and an Enterprise Value of 10.31B. As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $64.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEE has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 144.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SEE is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $5.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.