F5 Inc. (FFIV) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed at $144.96 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $146.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572738 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of F5 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $166 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 279 shares for $147.77 per share. The transaction valued at 41,228 led to the insider holds 14,648 shares of the business.

Dreyer Michael L sold 2,750 shares of FFIV for $393,781 on May 24. The Director now owns 5,347 shares after completing the transaction at $143.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 280 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 39,200 and left with 14,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.77B and an Enterprise Value of 8.31B. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $174.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIV has traded an average of 574.69K shares per day and 623.61k over the past ten days. A total of 60.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of May 14, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.23 and $10.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $12.54, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $698.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $701.1M to a low estimate of $694.33M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.49M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.69M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.