Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Shares Decline by -0.29% to Close at $27.07

As of close of business last night, Fiverr International Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $27.07, down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $27.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545637 shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FVRR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 12, 2023, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $32 from $40 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FVRR is 1.74, which has changed by -34.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $47.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FVRR traded 702.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 887.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $89.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.9M to a low estimate of $88.4M. As of the current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $85.01M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.57M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.37M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $422.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.82M and the low estimate is $400.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.