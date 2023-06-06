Foot Locker Inc. (FL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $25.89 in the prior trading day, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at $24.61, down -4.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4944300 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B and an Enterprise Value of 5.10B. As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of May 14, 2023 were 10.61M with a Short Ratio of 10.61M, compared to 10.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.35% and a Short% of Float of 20.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.76B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.55B and the low estimate is $7.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.