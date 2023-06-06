Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock Closes up 0.37% on Monday Trading

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) closed the day trading at $61.90 up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $61.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591847 shares were traded. FRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Walsh Cathal sold 6,277 shares for $70.10 per share. The transaction valued at 440,018 led to the insider holds 5,234 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -210.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $73.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRPT traded about 882.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRPT traded about 745.92k shares per day. A total of 48.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FRPT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 6.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.73% and a Short% of Float of 15.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $185.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $182.45M. As of the current estimate, Freshpet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.01M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.95M, an increase of 27.50% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.6M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $755M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $595.34M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $946.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $960.7M and the low estimate is $928.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.