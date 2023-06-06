G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.94

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed the day trading at $16.39 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $16.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558476 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIII, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 3,250 shares for $15.53 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 44,871 shares of the business.

GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 250,000 shares of GIII for $3,135,000 on Dec 05. The CEO now owns 2,094,964 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Goldfarb Jeffrey David, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 19,000 shares for $12.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,240 and bolstered with 491,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIII now has a Market Capitalization of 747.24M and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $28.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIII traded about 578.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIII traded about 416.45k shares per day. A total of 47.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of May 14, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from P3 Health Partners Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $5.15 and low estimates of $16.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Industrials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.