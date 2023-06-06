Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) was $5.05 for the day, up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2895598 shares were traded. GGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GGB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGB now has a Market Capitalization of 8.47B and an Enterprise Value of 9.99B. As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.05.

Shares Statistics:

GGB traded an average of 7.51M shares per day over the past three months and 7.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 32.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of May 14, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 8.58M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.42, GGB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 68.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17. The current Payout Ratio is 269.30% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.12B to a low estimate of $4.12B. As of the current estimate, Gerdau S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.3B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.09B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.48B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.43B and the low estimate is $12.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.