Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $33.06 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $33.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066476 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 22.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 141,911 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $427,270 on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 623,666 shares after completing the transaction at $42.73 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.26 each. As a result, the insider received 432,590 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 5.57B. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HALO traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 6.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $199.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.25M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.37M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.43M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.12M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $768M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.