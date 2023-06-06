Hecla Mining Company (HL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) closed at $5.37 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $5.48. On the day, 4219701 shares were traded. HL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.29B and an Enterprise Value of 3.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HL traded on average about 7.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 600.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 562.56M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of May 14, 2023 were 21.38M with a Short Ratio of 21.38M, compared to 21.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HL is 0.02, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $187M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.8M to a low estimate of $185.2M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $191.24M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.85M, an increase of 44.80% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $866M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $837.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.9M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $895M and the low estimate is $839.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.