Hibbett Inc. (HIBB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) closed at $36.21 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $36.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520106 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIBB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when LONGO MICHAEL E bought 7,500 shares for $36.17 per share. The transaction valued at 271,275 led to the insider holds 77,985 shares of the business.

Hilt James A sold 8,154 shares of HIBB for $498,862 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 2,380 shares after completing the transaction at $61.18 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Hilt James A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,346 shares for $62.23 each. As a result, the insider received 332,682 and left with 2,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIBB now has a Market Capitalization of 461.55M and an Enterprise Value of 842.03M. As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $75.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIBB traded on average about 307.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 595.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.17% stake in the company. Shares short for HIBB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 15.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIBB is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $8.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $377.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.6M to a low estimate of $368.6M. As of the current estimate, Hibbett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $392.81M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.