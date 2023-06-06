High and low EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s current quarter

The price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.58 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6089114 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Antara Capital LP sold 337,380 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 536,434 led to the insider holds 143,157,522 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,207,946 shares of APE for $1,956,873 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 143,494,902 shares after completing the transaction at $1.62 per share. On May 24, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 800,000 and left with 144,702,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 13.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -147.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1425.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APE traded on average about 16.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 974.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 971.53M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of May 14, 2023 were 28.93M with a Short Ratio of 28.93M, compared to 28.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.