High and low EPS estimates for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s current quarter

The price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $391.71 in the last session, down -0.40% from day before closing price of $393.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39398321 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $395.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $387.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 208.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $490 from $290 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Dabiri John sold 383 shares for $384.89 per share. The transaction valued at 147,413 led to the insider holds 2,034 shares of the business.

Kress Colette sold 6,124 shares of NVDA for $2,489,468 on May 30. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 538,745 shares after completing the transaction at $406.51 per share. On May 26, another insider, COXE TENCH, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $379.00 each. As a result, the insider received 37,900,000 and left with 3,397,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVDA now has a Market Capitalization of 967.52B and an Enterprise Value of 964.28B. As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 203.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 39.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 149.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $419.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVDA traded on average about 47.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of May 14, 2023 were 28.83M with a Short Ratio of 28.83M, compared to 33.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVDA is 0.16, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.68 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $7.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.78. EPS for the following year is $10.4, with 34 analysts recommending between $14.33 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.15B to a low estimate of $10.96B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.7B, an estimated increase of 64.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.97B, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.48B and the low estimate is $41.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.