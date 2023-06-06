HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) closed at $3.09 down -3.44% from its previous closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685935 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0443.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HUYA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 767.69M and an Enterprise Value of -603.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4148.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUYA has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 249.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Shares short for HUYA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $275.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $276.46M to a low estimate of $275.05M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.13M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.96M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.