I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI).

As of close of business last night, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock clocked out at $11.32, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862946 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10B and an Enterprise Value of 6.49B. As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAI traded 683.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 797.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Shares short for ASAI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 3.29M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ASAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.61B and the low estimate is $13.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.