I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).

As of close of business last night, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock clocked out at $28.60, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $28.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053889 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSXMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,320 led to the insider holds 15,805 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares of LSXMK for $25,165 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.95 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 3,137 shares for $75.11 each. As a result, the insider received 235,616 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.21B and an Enterprise Value of 21.68B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $45.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSXMK traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.44M. Insiders hold about 10.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 6.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $9.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.