ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.58

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) closed the day trading at $5.58 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017350 shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.16B and an Enterprise Value of 9.47B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $11.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICL traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICL traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 721.72M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $7.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.