Infosys Limited (INFY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $15.80 in the prior trading day, Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at $15.40, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14973948 shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 65.50B and an Enterprise Value of 64.15B. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of May 14, 2023 were 55.12M with a Short Ratio of 55.12M, compared to 55.24M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INFY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.41, compared to 0.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.51B. As of the current estimate, Infosys Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.58B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.21B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.34B and the low estimate is $19.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.