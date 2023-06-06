Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) was $19.47 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $19.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056965 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wise John Drayton sold 3,366 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 63,786 led to the insider holds 102,681 shares of the business.

Lewis William sold 7,099 shares of INSM for $128,634 on May 17. The Chair and CEO now owns 341,345 shares after completing the transaction at $18.12 per share. On May 17, another insider, Adsett Roger, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,448 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 44,358 and left with 160,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.95.

Shares Statistics:

INSM traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of May 14, 2023 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 9.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.52. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.17M to a low estimate of $68.42M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $65.22M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.37M, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.36M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.92M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.