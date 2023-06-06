Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a safe bet with a significant edge

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed the day trading at $722.20 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $724.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662328 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $726.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $718.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASML, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASML now has a Market Capitalization of 286.39B and an Enterprise Value of 283.04B. As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $747.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 661.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 583.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASML traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASML traded about 1.28M shares per day. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of May 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ASML’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.96, up from 4.43 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 41.40% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.96 and a low estimate of $4.96, while EPS last year was $3.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.25, with high estimates of $5.25 and low estimates of $5.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.8 and $19.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.29. EPS for the following year is $24, with 7 analysts recommending between $26.46 and $22.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.21B to a low estimate of $7.21B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $5.91B, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.27B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.27B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.7B, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.79B and the low estimate is $29.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.