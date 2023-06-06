Investing in International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed the day trading at $36.07 down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $37.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573759 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares for $36.61 per share. The transaction valued at 36,610 led to the insider holds 81,927 shares of the business.

Small James D III sold 500 shares of INSW for $20,000 on May 15. The CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel now owns 76,217 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pribor Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.85 each. As a result, the insider received 39,850 and left with 82,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSW traded about 619.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSW traded about 479.87k shares per day. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

INSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.6 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $9.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $6.18.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $253.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $268.88M to a low estimate of $225.9M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.2M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.21M, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $841.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.