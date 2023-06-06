It’s a good day to be an eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) shareholder

The closing price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) was $15.57 for the day, down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $16.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523464 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 822,528 led to the insider holds 27,044,043 shares of the business.

SANFORD PENNY sold 40,768 shares of EXPI for $517,395 on May 03. The 10% Owner now owns 27,104,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.69 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,467 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 89,626 and left with 27,144,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 311.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 232.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $18.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

EXPI traded an average of 708.30K shares per day over the past three months and 741.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.81M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of May 14, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 12.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.34% and a Short% of Float of 16.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.17, EXPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The current Payout Ratio is 328.40% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.17B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.