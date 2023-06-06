Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $28.95

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed the day trading at $28.95 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $29.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610292 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Noles Russell G bought 150 shares for $29.39 per share. The transaction valued at 4,408 led to the insider holds 19,262 shares of the business.

Durant Gregory T bought 3,000 shares of JXN for $91,380 on May 12. The Director now owns 21,119 shares after completing the transaction at $30.46 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Cummings Don W, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 9,877 shares for $37.20 each. As a result, the insider received 367,424 and left with 25,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.56B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JXN traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JXN traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 82.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

JXN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.08 and a low estimate of $3.73, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.97, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $3.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $14.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.28. EPS for the following year is $16.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $17.6 and $15.97.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.55B, down -55.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.77B and the low estimate is $6.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.