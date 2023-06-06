Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Stock Price Peaks at $9.16 During Trading

The closing price of Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) was $9.10 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800056 shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,900,000 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 17,689,000 led to the insider holds 409,320 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBI is 0.77, which has changed by -17.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88.

Shares Statistics:

JBI traded an average of 550.09K shares per day over the past three months and 985k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.93M. Insiders hold about 7.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.7M to a low estimate of $252.47M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.71M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.03M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.