Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.31

As of close of business last night, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0072 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504733 shares were traded. KSPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2703.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KSPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Simpson Tom sold 33,616 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 18,395 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Simpson Tom sold 47,000 shares of KSPN for $31,490 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 16,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSPN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52M and an Enterprise Value of 20.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has reached a high of $10.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0119.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KSPN traded 197.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 156k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.70M. Insiders hold about 24.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPN as of May 14, 2023 were 91.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 67.8k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.