Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stocks Hit Low of $20.17 Before Closing at $20.35

In the latest session, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) closed at $20.35 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $20.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7926812 shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kohl’s Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kingsbury Thomas bought 92,500 shares for $21.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,018,350 led to the insider holds 228,993 shares of the business.

SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares of KSS for $99,967 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 46,937 shares after completing the transaction at $29.29 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, PRISING JONAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 296,694 and bolstered with 60,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 10.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSS is 1.70, which has changed by -55.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $47.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KSS has traded an average of 5.24M shares per day and 10.46M over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of May 14, 2023 were 21.19M with a Short Ratio of 21.19M, compared to 20.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.14% and a Short% of Float of 21.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KSS is 2.00, from 2.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Kohl’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.16B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.08B and the low estimate is $16.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.