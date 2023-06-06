Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Records 0.8 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.9780 High

After finishing at $2.45 in the prior trading day, Mallinckrodt plc (AMEX: MNK) closed at $1.47, down -40.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798849 shares were traded. MNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Goodson Jason Daniel bought 1,133 shares for $8.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,493 led to the insider holds 38,678 shares of the business.

SULAT JAMES R bought 15,000 shares of MNK for $128,155 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 82,553 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SULAT JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,320 and bolstered with 67,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNK now has a Market Capitalization of 19.36M and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNK has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9147.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.28M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MNK as of May 14, 2023 were 246.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 272.27k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.